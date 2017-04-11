USA Gewinner der Pulitzer-Preise

Hamish Boland-Rudder, online Redakteur des International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), arbeitet in seinem Büro in Washington. Foto: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/dpa Foto: dpa

New York - Die Gewinner der zum 101. Mal verliehenen Pulitzer-Preise in den 21 Sparten:

- Dienst an der Öffentlichkeit: "New York Daily News" und "ProPublica"

- Nationale Berichterstattung: "Washington Post" (David A. Fahrenthold)

- Internationale Berichterstattung: "New York Times"

- Reportage: "New York Times" (C. J. Chivers)

- Aktuelle Nachrichten: "East Bay Times"

- Investigative Berichterstattung: "Charleston Gazette-Mail"

- Erklärende Berichterstattung: Internationales Netzwerk Investigativer Journalisten ICIJ, McClatchy und "Miami Herald" für die Enthüllung der "Panama Papers"

- Lokale Berichterstattung: "The Salt Lake Tribune"

- Kommentar: "Wall Street Journal" (Peggy Noonan)

- Kritiken: "The New Yorker" (Hilton Als)

- Leitartikel: "The Storm Lake Times" (Art Cullen)

- Karikaturen: "Miami Herald" (Jim Morin)

- Fotografie zu aktuellen Nachrichten: "New York Times" (der freie Fotograf Daniel Berehulak)

- Feature-Fotografie: "Chicago Tribune" (E. Jason Wambsgans)

- Belletristik: "The Underground Railroad" von Colson Whitehead

- Schauspiel: "Sweat" von Lynn Nottage

- Geschichtsbuch: "Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy" von Heather Ann Thompson

- Biografie: "The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land in Between" von Hisham Matar

- Poesie: "Olio" von Tyehimba Jess

- Sachbuch: "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" von Matthew Desmond

- Musik: "Angel's Bone" von Du Yun