Tourist guide: 10 things to know before you visit the Stuttgarter Frühlingsfest

You don't have to visit Munich and the Oktoberfest to attend a real German Volksfest. You won't even have to wait until fall. From 22 April to 14 May 2023 the Stuttgart Spring Festival takes place at the Canntstatter Wasen. With about 1.2 million visitors in 2019 it is Europe's biggest spring festival. If you are not a local, planning ahead is strongly advised. Here are ten things to know before you visit the Stuttgarter Frühlingsfest.

1. Always carry cash

In Germany cash is king. Although the pandemic has led to changes in the Germans' paying behaviours, there are still a lot of places that do not accept credit cards. Three ATMs will be provided in the Wasen area. But consindering that pickpockets are a common inconvenience at the spring festival, it would be wiser to leave your credit card at the hotel.

2. Beer can be quite expensive at the Stuttgart Spring Festival

In comparison to some other European countries alcoholic beverages are quite cheap in Germany. At a Volksfest, this is not the case. A "Maß" beer, which equals one liter (or one fourth of a gallon), costs between 13 and 14 euros in the tents.

3. Learn about the "Pfand"-system

If you get food or drinks outside of the beer tents, there might be a deposit on plates, cups or bottles. It is called "Pfand" and is a common system in Germany to reassure people bring back their reusable vessels. You are often provided with a token that shows where you bought your items. For example: Your cup of coke costs four euros, the Pfand is two euros. You pay six euros and get your coke and the token. If you return the cup (and the token), you will get two euros back.

4. Tipping is not obligatory but highly recommended

You do not have to tip in Germany. Ever. But it is highly recommended unless you want to appear rude. Tipping ten percent is common if everything was fine with the service.

5. Not all public restrooms are free of charge

In Germany, free public restrooms are not very common. You do not have to pay to use the bathroom in the beer tents (although there might be a plate to put on a tip for cleaning staff), but you have to pay for the restrooms outside. The fees can vary between 50 cents and one euro.

6. Do not bring your luggage

Security guards control all the entrances to the Frühlingsfest. Pack as lightly as possible and leave your luggage at the hotel. All bags can be searched. If you do not have a choice but to bring your luggage, you can put it in a storage container next to the police station. The fee per bag is three euros.

7. Do not visit by car

Parking spaces are pretty rare in the Stuttgart area. During Frühlingsfest times, it is nearly impossible to find a free parking space. Do not park your car where it is forbidden or your car will be towed.

Depending on where you are staying, you should visit by tram ("U-Bahn") or by train ("S-Bahn"). But beware: German trains are not nearly as punctual as you might think. Download the app "VVS mobil" to check which train to take and when it is actually going. The app is available in English. You can find more information on this website: www.vvs.de.

8. Try some delicious swabian dishes

Beer tents and selling stands offer a huge variety of foods. You will get pizza, pasta, burgers, a corn on the cob, fries, grilled chicken or bratwurst.

If you want to try some local dishes, you should try "Käsespätzle" (best explained as swabian mac and cheese yet far more delicious - and suited for vegetarians), "Linsen mit Spätzle" (a true swabian classic consisting of lentils with spatzle, wieners and smoked pork) or "Maultaschen mit Kartoffelsalat" (pasta filled with meat and spinach served with potatoe salad).

9. Learn some German basic words

Most Germans do speak at least a little English. But it is always nice to know at least the following:

hello - hallo

please - bitte

thank you - danke

cheers! - prost

10. Don't stand on the tables

In the beer tents, you are allowed to dance on the benches. The band might even animate you to do so. But they draw the line at dancing on the tables. Security will throw you out of the tents immediately.

Last words of advice: If you want to blend in with the Germans, lift your beer in the air when you hear the words "Die Krüge hoch", sing along and have a great "Wasen"-time.

