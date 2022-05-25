VfB Stuttgart

Kalajdzic, Sosa, Endo und Co.: Diese VfB-Profis sind auf Länderspielreise

Sasa Kalajdzic
VfB-Stürmer Sasa Kalajdzic steht für die österreichische Mannschaft in der Nations League auf dem Platz. © Danny Galm

Nach der erlösenden Last-Minute-Rettung gegen den 1. FC Köln hatten die Profis des VfB Stuttgart rund zwei Wochen Pause. Für einige Spieler ist der Urlaub aber schon wieder vorbei, die nächste Länderspielphase steht an. Acht VfB-Profis begeben sich in den kommenden Tagen zu ihren Nationalmannschaften, um in der Nations League oder in der Afrika-Cup Qualifikation zu spielen. Sasa Kalajdzic und Borna Sosa treffen in der Nations League im direkten Duell aufeinander, Hiroki Ito wurde das erste Mal für die japanische Nationalmannschaft nominiert. Hier gibt es den Überblick.

Sasa Kalajdzic (Österreich)

  • 3. Juni, Nations League: Kroatien - Österreich
  • 6. Juni, Nations League: Österreich - Dänemark
  • 10. Juni, Nations League: Österreich - Frankreich
  • 13. Juni, Nations League: Dänemark - Österreich

Borna Sosa (Kroatien)

  • 3. Juni, Nations League: Kroatien - Österreich
  • 6. Juni, Nations League: Kroatien - Frankreich
  • 10. Juni, Nations League: Dänemark - Kroatien
  • 13. Juni, Nations League: Frankreich - Kroatien
VfB Stuttgart

Nachwuchsarbeit beim VfB Stuttgart: Das sind die Trainerteams für die neue Saison

Wataru Endo und Hirkoki Ito (Japan)

  • 2. Juni, Freundschaftsspiel: Japan - Paraguay
  • 6. Juni, Freundschaftsspiel: Japan - Brasilien
  • 10. Juni, Kirin Cup-Halbfinale: Japan - Ghana

Konstantinos Mavropanos (Griechenland)

  • 2. Juni, Nations League: Nordirland - Griechenland
  • 5. Juni, Nations League: Kosovo - Griechenland
  • 9. Juni, Nations League: Griechenland - Zypern
  • 12. Juni, Nations League: Griechenland - Kosovo

Omar Marmoush (Ägypten)

  • 2. Juni, Afrika-Cup Qualifikation: Ägypten - Guinea
  • 6. Juni, Afrika-Cup Qualifikation: Äthiopien – Ägypten
Waldemar Anton
VfB Stuttgart

ZVW-Einzelkritiken der Saison 2021/22: Waldemar Anton notenbester VfB-Profi

Orel Mangala (Belgien)

  • 3. Juni, Nations League: Belgien - Niederlande
  • 8. Juni, Nations League: Belgien - Polen
  • 11. Juni, Nations League: Wales- Belgien
  • 14. Juni, Nations League: Polen – Belgien

Clinton Mola (U20 England)

  • 3. Juni, U21-EM 2022/23 Quali: Tschechien - England
  • 7. Juni, U21-EM 2022/23 Quali: England - Albanien
  • 10. Juni, U21-EM 2022/23 Quali: Kosovo - England
  • 13. Juni, U21-EM 2022/23 Quali: England - Slowenien

Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar