Kalajdzic, Sosa, Endo und Co.: Diese VfB-Profis sind auf Länderspielreise
Nach der erlösenden Last-Minute-Rettung gegen den 1. FC Köln hatten die Profis des VfB Stuttgart rund zwei Wochen Pause. Für einige Spieler ist der Urlaub aber schon wieder vorbei, die nächste Länderspielphase steht an. Acht VfB-Profis begeben sich in den kommenden Tagen zu ihren Nationalmannschaften, um in der Nations League oder in der Afrika-Cup Qualifikation zu spielen. Sasa Kalajdzic und Borna Sosa treffen in der Nations League im direkten Duell aufeinander, Hiroki Ito wurde das erste Mal für die japanische Nationalmannschaft nominiert. Hier gibt es den Überblick.
Sasa Kalajdzic (Österreich)
- 3. Juni, Nations League: Kroatien - Österreich
- 6. Juni, Nations League: Österreich - Dänemark
- 10. Juni, Nations League: Österreich - Frankreich
- 13. Juni, Nations League: Dänemark - Österreich
Borna Sosa (Kroatien)
- 3. Juni, Nations League: Kroatien - Österreich
- 6. Juni, Nations League: Kroatien - Frankreich
- 10. Juni, Nations League: Dänemark - Kroatien
- 13. Juni, Nations League: Frankreich - Kroatien
Wataru Endo und Hirkoki Ito (Japan)
- 2. Juni, Freundschaftsspiel: Japan - Paraguay
- 6. Juni, Freundschaftsspiel: Japan - Brasilien
- 10. Juni, Kirin Cup-Halbfinale: Japan - Ghana
Konstantinos Mavropanos (Griechenland)
- 2. Juni, Nations League: Nordirland - Griechenland
- 5. Juni, Nations League: Kosovo - Griechenland
- 9. Juni, Nations League: Griechenland - Zypern
- 12. Juni, Nations League: Griechenland - Kosovo
Omar Marmoush (Ägypten)
- 2. Juni, Afrika-Cup Qualifikation: Ägypten - Guinea
- 6. Juni, Afrika-Cup Qualifikation: Äthiopien – Ägypten
Orel Mangala (Belgien)
- 3. Juni, Nations League: Belgien - Niederlande
- 8. Juni, Nations League: Belgien - Polen
- 11. Juni, Nations League: Wales- Belgien
- 14. Juni, Nations League: Polen – Belgien
Clinton Mola (U20 England)
- 3. Juni, U21-EM 2022/23 Quali: Tschechien - England
- 7. Juni, U21-EM 2022/23 Quali: England - Albanien
- 10. Juni, U21-EM 2022/23 Quali: Kosovo - England
- 13. Juni, U21-EM 2022/23 Quali: England - Slowenien