Kalajdzic, Sosa, Endo und Co.: Diese VfB-Profis sind auf Länderspielreise

Nach der erlösenden Last-Minute-Rettung gegen den 1. FC Köln hatten die Profis des VfB Stuttgart rund zwei Wochen Pause. Für einige Spieler ist der Urlaub aber schon wieder vorbei, die nächste Länderspielphase steht an. Acht VfB-Profis begeben sich in den kommenden Tagen zu ihren Nationalmannschaften, um in der Nations League oder in der Afrika-Cup Qualifikation zu spielen. Sasa Kalajdzic und Borna Sosa treffen in der Nations League im direkten Duell aufeinander, Hiroki Ito wurde das erste Mal für die japanische Nationalmannschaft nominiert. Hier gibt es den Überblick.

Sasa Kalajdzic (Österreich)

3. Juni, Nations League: Kroatien - Österreich

6. Juni, Nations League: Österreich - Dänemark

10. Juni, Nations League: Österreich - Frankreich

13. Juni, Nations League: Dänemark - Österreich

Borna Sosa (Kroatien)

3. Juni, Nations League: Kroatien - Österreich

6. Juni, Nations League: Kroatien - Frankreich

10. Juni, Nations League: Dänemark - Kroatien

13. Juni, Nations League: Frankreich - Kroatien

Wataru Endo und Hirkoki Ito (Japan)

2. Juni, Freundschaftsspiel: Japan - Paraguay

6. Juni, Freundschaftsspiel: Japan - Brasilien

10. Juni, Kirin Cup-Halbfinale: Japan - Ghana

Konstantinos Mavropanos (Griechenland)

2. Juni, Nations League: Nordirland - Griechenland

5. Juni, Nations League: Kosovo - Griechenland

9. Juni, Nations League: Griechenland - Zypern

12. Juni, Nations League: Griechenland - Kosovo

Omar Marmoush (Ägypten)

2. Juni, Afrika-Cup Qualifikation: Ägypten - Guinea

6. Juni, Afrika-Cup Qualifikation: Äthiopien – Ägypten

Orel Mangala (Belgien)

3. Juni, Nations League: Belgien - Niederlande

8. Juni, Nations League: Belgien - Polen

11. Juni, Nations League: Wales- Belgien

14. Juni, Nations League: Polen – Belgien

Clinton Mola (U20 England)